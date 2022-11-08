Soaking rainfall on the way before weekend snow

Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms move in midweek followed by a snowy transition into the weekend.
Moderate to heavy rain, thunderstorms move in midweek followed by a snowy transition into the weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A Northern Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms midweek -- quarter-inch to 1.5″ rainfall is possible from late Tuesday through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed a half-foot in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, then moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms moving into the western counties late; blustery with southerly winds gusting over 30 mph

>Lows: Mid 30s to Mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms, becoming fewer into the afternoon; southwest winds 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; southwest winds 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s -- falling daytime temps to the 40s

Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with snow showers west and mixed rain and snow east; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 30

Sunday through Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the north wind belts; blustery with below seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 20s-30

