Seattle police arrest suspect in high school shooting

Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Authorities said the victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police have arrested a suspect in a shooting at a north Seattle high school that left one person injured.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Seattle police say officers entered the school and found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived.

They have not identified the victim or said if it was a student. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Officers secured the school and were searching for a suspect. At 11:10 a.m., police said they had arrested the suspect.

Police and Seattle Public Schools are setting up a site where students can connect with families.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI Causing Death in Chassell crash; names of victims released
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
(Source: MGN)
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
Delta County Airport sign.
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Latest News

FILE - An employee at the Good Leaf Dispensary measures out marijuana for a customer on the...
Voters in 5 states decide whether to legalize marijuana
Voting is underway early in the morning on Election Day in New York City.
Election scrutiny high, but US votes without major hitches
Inflation’s impact on housing
Inflation and high interest rates drive up the cost of homes
Inflation and high interest rates drive up the cost of homes
Carla's Restaurant fire in Baraga
UPDATE: Cause of fire at Carla’s Inn and Restaurant undetermined