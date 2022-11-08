Rounds of rain on the way before snow by Friday

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
A warm front moves in tonight with rain showers spreading from west to east by tomorrow morning. Then, scattered showers will develop late in the day across the west end. A cold front will move in tomorrow night into Thursday bringing another round of widespread rain and isolated storms. Between Thursday and Friday, an area of low pressure will lift through the area out of the south bringing cooler air. By Friday morning rain transitions to snow in the west. Then, lake effect snow showers develop for the weekend with below-normal temperatures.

Today: Cloudy, seasonal, and breezy

>Highs: Low 40s

Wednesday: Morning showers then more showers in the west later in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Thursday: Widespread rain showers and isolated storms

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Snow in the west with light rain showers in the east with cooler conditions

>Highs: Upper 30s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers along the northwest wind belts

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Sunday: Light snow showers in the north

>Highs: Upper 20s inland, low 30s along the shorelines

Monday: Mostly cloudy with lingering snow showers in the north during the morning

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

