Polls open in 2022 Midterm elections

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Polls are open across the Upper Peninsula for the 2022 Midterm Elections.

Polls are open from 7:00 A.M to 8:00 P.M. local time on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Voters will be casting their ballot to elect candidates in statewide and local races.

Statewide, races for governor, attorney general and secretary of state are on the ballot.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is facing off against Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon. Both candidates held rallies on Monday night to gain support before polls opened.

Voters in the Upper Peninsula will also vote in the 38th Senate district and depending on where you live, in the 108th, 109th or 110th House district.

TV6 and Fox-UP will provide coverage on these elections throughout the day. Once results are reported, they can be found on our Elections Results page.

