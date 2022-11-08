Missing UP teen last seen in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Detroit Police Department sent out an alert of a missing teen on November 5.

According to police, 17-year-old Lance Guenette left his residence without permission and has not returned home.

Guenette was last seen on Saturday October 29, at approximately 9:10 A.M on the 2600 block of Lenox in Detroit.

According to the Upper Peninsula Human Trafficking Task Force, Guenette is from Menominee County.

He is described as 5′7″, 135 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray coat, blue jeans, and cowboy boots.

If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call 911 or the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2200.

