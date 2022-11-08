Michigan gubernatorial candidates Whitmer and Dixon rally support on election eve

Both candidates held campaign rallies on the night before Michigan residents will cast a ballot.
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign rally in East Lansing on Monday night,...
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a campaign rally in East Lansing on Monday night, the night before Election Day 2022(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s two gubernatorial candidates are rallying support before voters hit the polls on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing with Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and State Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Whitmer made it very clear to her supporters in attendance why she wants to win a second term in Lansing.

“People often ask me after a polar vortex, a global pandemic, threats to your life, recall attempts, 500-year flooding events and demonstrations for racial justice, why on Earth do you want to keep doing this? The answer is simple: tough times call for tough people,” Whitmer emphasized.

Meanwhile, Republican Gubernatorial Challenger Tudor Dixon visited Grand Rapids greeted by a crowd of supporters.

Dixon was joined by Lieutenant Governor Candidate Shane Hernandez, Attorney General Candidate Matthew DePerno and other Republican house candidates for Lower Michigan districts.

Hernandez urged supporters to get out to the polls and bring friends and family members who can cast a ballot. It is only by doing this that Hernandez believes Dixon can secure a seat in Lansing for the next four years.

“You guys are going to go home tonight and get your phones out, you are going to scroll through there and say, ‘Who are the Republicans I know that need to turn out to vote?, Hernandez said. “You should also ask yourselves, ‘who do I need to take with me,’ and ‘what neighbors do I need to go get.’ You also need to reach some other people who are on the fence about voting.”

We were unable to get audio from Tudor Dixon herself at her campaign rally on Monday night.

Election Day is Tuesday.

For details on your polling location and what is on the ballot near you, go to Vote411 by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County car crash
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI Causing Death in Chassell crash; names of victims released
A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Generic police lights
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home

Latest News

Iron Mountain City Council members approve amendments to a special use permit Monday night.
Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants
The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League is coordinating their 22nd Toys for...
Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution
Photo courtesy of Dorothy Jamison
Laurium native Mary Locke Petermann to be inducted into MI Women’s Hall of Fame
From left to right: Alger County Board Chairman Jerry Doucette, Undersheriff Steve Blank,...
Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts