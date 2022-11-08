Michigan gubernatorial candidates Whitmer and Dixon rally support on election eve

EAST LANSING & GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s two gubernatorial candidates are rallying support before voters hit the polls on Tuesday.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was in East Lansing with Lieutenant Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and State Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Whitmer made it very clear to her supporters in attendance why she wants to win a second term in Lansing.

“People often ask me after a polar vortex, a global pandemic, threats to your life, recall attempts, 500-year flooding events and demonstrations for racial justice, why on Earth do you want to keep doing this? The answer is simple: tough times call for tough people,” Whitmer emphasized.

Meanwhile, Republican Gubernatorial Challenger Tudor Dixon visited Grand Rapids greeted by a crowd of supporters.

Dixon was joined by Lieutenant Governor Candidate Shane Hernandez, Attorney General Candidate Matthew DePerno and other Republican house candidates for Lower Michigan districts.

Hernandez urged supporters to get out to the polls and bring friends and family members who can cast a ballot. It is only by doing this that Hernandez believes Dixon can secure a seat in Lansing for the next four years.

“You guys are going to go home tonight and get your phones out, you are going to scroll through there and say, ‘Who are the Republicans I know that need to turn out to vote?, Hernandez said. “You should also ask yourselves, ‘who do I need to take with me,’ and ‘what neighbors do I need to go get.’ You also need to reach some other people who are on the fence about voting.”

We were unable to get audio from Tudor Dixon herself at her campaign rally on Monday night.

Election Day is Tuesday.

For details on your polling location and what is on the ballot near you, go to Vote411 by clicking here.

