Marquette mushroom company MycoNaut officially launches

By Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Mushrooms were on full display at the Barrel + Beam brewery in Marquette Township Tuesday.

It was all for the official launch of MycoNaut, a company that works to expand public access to mushrooms.

Through research, MycoNaut co-founder Ryan Iacovacci said the goal of the company is to benefit the general population.

At Tuesday night’s event, there were demonstrations for planting mushrooms both indoors and outdoors.

“Understanding fungi’s role in the ecosystem for carbon cycling and water restoration and the magic of it all is just enrapturing,” Iacovacci said.

Iacovacci said the National Science Foundation has officially invited MycoNaut to submit a full proposal for PFAS degradation using fungi.

You can find more information about MycoNaut here.

