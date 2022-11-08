Laurium native Mary Locke Petermann to be inducted into MI Women’s Hall of Fame

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Mary Locke Petermann, Ph.D. ‚will soon be inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame.

Born in Laurium in 1908 and a graduate of Calumet High School, she is most known for her contributions to medicine and science before her death in 1975.

“She discovered [animal] ribosomes, which she shared with the world,” said Petermann’s Great Niece Dorothy Jamison. “Her discoveries have enabled mRNA vaccines to save millions of people and the work with Sloan-Kettering Cancer Institute has basically saved and improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world.”

Petermann’s nomination was made possible by a chance meeting between Dorothy and the Keweenaw Heritage Center (KHC) Board Member Jean Harris.

They met in a COVID-19 vaccine line and spoke about the existing historic display for Peterman at the center.

They submitted a nomination request to the Hall of Fame in April. They cited both the display and Petermann’s Distinguished Alumni Award at Calumet High School.

“[Harris] took what we had for the display and the nomination for the Distinguished Alumni to fill out the form for the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame,” continued Jamison. “They frankly tell you that ‘oh, you don’t get in on the first try’. Well, we submitted it in April and got in on the first try.”

Petermann is recognized for over 100 published papers and several resulting awards. These include the Alfred P. Sloan Award for Cancer Research in 1963 and the 1966 Garvan-Olin Medal.

She is seen as a 20th-century trailblazer who opened the way for women to follow similar careers.

“She saw no barriers,” said Petermann’s Great Nephew Dan Jamison. “She was the lucky one, but she created a pathway for other women to come into the world and do things that she pioneered.”

The induction ceremony will be in Lansing this Wednesday.

