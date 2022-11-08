Iron Mountain City Council approves amendment to special use permits for drive-through restaurants

The amendment looks to correct issues of sharp turning radiuses and traffic in the bypass lane in future plans
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain City Council is approving an amendment to a special use permit.

This amendment will change Chapter 75, Article VIII, Section 562 of the city ordinances. The change will impact anyone looking for a drive-thru special use permit.

The council said it has noticed several drive-through restaurants in town struggle to maintain clean by-pass traffic because of a sharp turning radius. This is through no fault of the companies. All drive-through restaurants comply with the old city ordinances.

This amendment does not impact current businesses, but city officials said this change will hopefully fix the turn radius and bypass lane issues for the future.

“We realized there are a couple of things we needed to change for better traffic flow. Tonight, we better defined the turning radius of a bypass lane and also improved parking with the stacking of the lane because we have had some conflicts in the past,” said Jordan Stanchina, Iron Mountain City Manager.

The amendment also removes the minimum lot size to qualify for the permit. The council said if all requirements for the new permit are met, the lot size will not matter.

