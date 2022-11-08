How a hearing conservation program can help your health

By Alyssa Erwin
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings.

She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.

If you have any questions about hearing visit Upper Peninsula Audiology.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
UPDATE: Driver arrested for OWI Causing Death in Chassell crash; names of victims released
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Delta County Airport sign.
Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again
(Source: MGN)
Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized
Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County car crash

Latest News

Upper Michigan elections.
Polls open in 2022 Midterm elections
Part 1 of the 8-part docuseries
Born in the Barn, Part 1
Born in the Barn
showers
Rounds of rain on the way before snow by Friday