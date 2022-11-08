How a hearing conservation program can help your health

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Occupational Hearing Conservationist Sherrie Vorbeck explained the first step in conserving your hearing is to be aware of your surroundings.

She recommends wearing hearing protection if you can not hear a conversation within 3-feet. Vorbeck explained the hearing conservation program, which is how to wear ear plugs the correct way.

If you have any questions about hearing visit Upper Peninsula Audiology.

