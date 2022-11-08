Dark days and happy nights: mental health professional shares ways to combat SAD

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Midterm Election Day in all 50 states and your vote will determine who controls the U.S. Congress.

Upper Michigan Today takes a LIVE look at a Marquette polling location two hours into the voting period.

Upper Michigan Today takes a live look at a Marquette polling location on Midterm Election Day.

Also... you’ll notice that the days are getting shorter and colder. Many Yoopers will experience seasonal affective disorder, aka SAD during this time.

SAD is a subtype of major depressive order, which can reappear in one’s body during the changes of the seasons- most notably in winter months.

Licensed Professional Counselor Sarah Santiago visits the Upper Michigan Today studio to talk about the relationship between living in the U.P. and developing some form of seasonal depression.

Luckily, short days and cold nights don’t lead to an automatic SAD diagnosis.

Scandinavian countries repeatedly score in the top five happiest countries, despite experiencing some of the darkest, harshest winters.

Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health services talks about the relationship between U.P. winters and seasonal affective disorder.

You can have a major mood boost without making a major change.

Incorporating more Vitamin D into your life, moving your body, and meditating are examples of activities that can help you combat SAD.

U.P. winters can be tough, but there are simple ways that you can combat the winter blues and seasonal affective disorders.

Meditation can (and should) be incorporated into small daily tasks.

Take eating a piece of chocolate for example; it’s an opportunity to connect with your senses, unwind, and enjoy life’s little moments.

Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health Services shares a meditation technique using chocolate.

Sarah Santiago is the Licensed Professional Counselor with Bloom Mental Health Services, offering online therapy to college students who struggle with anxiety and stress disorders.

Student or not, you can keep up with Santiago on Instagram (@bloom.mental.health) who shares mental health tips daily.

For more information on combatting seasonal affective disorder, and for Santiago’s full list of tips SAD tips, you can visit bloommqt.com.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.