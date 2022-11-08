Copper Country Toys for Tots prepares for 22nd year of distribution

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program is gearing up nationwide for its 75th year of providing children toys for the holidays.

The Keweenaw Detachment #1016 of the Marine Core League handles all donations within the Houghton, Baraga, Ontonagon and Keweenaw counties.

This will be the detachment’s 22nd year of engaging in the program.

Last year’s campaign distributed 3,412 toys, books, and more to over 1,227 children in the area.

“The turnout last year was very good,” said Copper Country Toys for Tots Coordinator Jim Mattson.

Mattson attributes this to the increased community support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Local communities have really stepped forward and supported the program, not just here but nationwide,” continued Mattson. “I believe last year was an overall record for Toys for Tots, and realistically it’s due to the support of the community.”

According to Mattson, it’s still too early to tell how this year will turn out.

“We don’t get really geared up until about Thanksgiving,” added Mattson. “We’re just getting boxes out right now; we’re doing public service announcements so that people know that we’re around and getting together with some of our cooperators to get them involved.”

Donations spots include Walmart and Walgreens in Houghton, KC Bonkers Toys and Coffee in Hancock and the Calumet Art Center.

The campaign runs through Dec. 23.

For more information on how to donate, check out the detachments page on the official Toys for Tots website.

