Cool but sunnier break for Election Day before rain, snow later this week

High pressure from the Canadian Prairies steers cold air into Upper Michigan Monday, led by strong west through northwest winds. The cold wind flow activates the lake effect machine, with mixed rain and snow showers rolling from Lake Superior and over the northwest wind belts.

An upper level ridge over the Prairie Provinces eventually mixes in drier air, diminishing the showers and clouds into Tuesday.

A Northern Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain plus thunderstorms midweek -- quarter-inch to 1.5″ rainfall is possible from late Tuesday through Thursday. Following the system’s passage, a deep cold airmass sweeps the U.P. for a snowy weekend to come -- total weekend snowfall amounts can exceed 5″ in higher elevations west.

Tonight: Scattered clouds with mixed rain and snow showers central and east diminishing late; northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

>Lows: Lower 20s to Lower 30s (colder inland)

Tuesday, Election Day: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms west in the evening, spreading east into early Wednesday; southeast winds 15 to 20 mph gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; southwest winds 20 mph gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms; southwest winds 15 mph gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 50s -- falling daytime temps to the 40s

Friday, Veterans Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, followed mixed rain and snow showers west in the evening; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts, diminishing in the evening; windy and cold

>Highs: 30

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy; cold

>Highs: 30s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.