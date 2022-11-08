‘Bundle Up Marquette’ seeks winter clothes donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette group needs your help providing winter clothes for those in need.

Bundle Up Marquette is an annual event that gathers winter clothes donations. It is a part of spread goodness events.

Donations can be made at the drop box located outside Bennet Media Group on Washington Street.

“We want people to talk away feeling they are a part of a community that cares,” Anna Dravland Event Organizer said. “Also, I hope, they are feeling prepared for winter and that their family will be warm.”

Donations can be made now until Nov. 18. Clothes will be donated on Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sandy Knoll Elementary.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.