Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year.

“Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock.

On July 1, 2022, Alger County EMS was dispatched for a fire stand-by on Olson Road. While on the way, EMS was told a fireman was down and that CPR was started along with the use of an AED.

The Munising Township Fire Department and Munising City Fire Department were working to extinguish that structure fire. They were there when a 41-year-old fireman went down. Firefighters Dan Carlson and Ryan Anderson attended to the victim and it was noted the victim was not responding but had a faint pulse.

Very quickly, responders say the victim stopped breathing and lost his pulse. At this time, CPR was initiated and an AED was used to shock him. CPR continued and the victim became responsive and alert by the time EMS arrived.

Once in the ambulance, the victim continued to improve on the way to Marquette General Hospital. Without the heroic efforts, first responders say the man may not have made it.

Sheriff Brock would like to thank and honor the following:

Munising City Fire Chief Ryan Anderson

Munising City Fire Fighter Brock Anderson

Munising City Fire Fighter Greg Murk

Munising City Fire Fighter Jason Klich

Munising Township Fire Fighter Dan Carlson

Munising Township Fire Fighter Brendon Lewis

Munising Township Fire Fighter Kris Petosky

Munising Township Fire Fighter Jeff Contreras

Munising Township Fire Fighter Jerry LaFlamme

