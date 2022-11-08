Alger County Sheriff honors 9 firefighters’ heroic efforts

From left to right: Alger County Board Chairman Jerry Doucette, Undersheriff Steve Blank,...
From left to right: Alger County Board Chairman Jerry Doucette, Undersheriff Steve Blank, Munising City Firefighter Brock Anderson, Munising City Firefighter Jason Klich, Munising City Fire Chief Ryan Anderson, Munising City Firefighter Greg Murk, Munising Township Firefighter Kris Petosky, Munising Township Firefighter Brendon Lewis, Munising Township Firefighter Jerry LaFlamme, Munising Township Firefighter Jeff Contreras, and Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock. Absent from photo: Munising Township Firefighter Dan Carlson.(WLUC)
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:52 PM EST
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Alger County Sheriff Todd Brock honored nine Munising city and township firefighters for heroic efforts earlier this year.

“Without the courage, dedication and compassion for their community, one of our heroic firefighters would not be with us today,” said Brock.

On July 1, 2022, Alger County EMS was dispatched for a fire stand-by on Olson Road. While on the way, EMS was told a fireman was down and that CPR was started along with the use of an AED.

The Munising Township Fire Department and Munising City Fire Department were working to extinguish that structure fire. They were there when a 41-year-old fireman went down. Firefighters Dan Carlson and Ryan Anderson attended to the victim and it was noted the victim was not responding but had a faint pulse.

Very quickly, responders say the victim stopped breathing and lost his pulse. At this time, CPR was initiated and an AED was used to shock him. CPR continued and the victim became responsive and alert by the time EMS arrived.

Once in the ambulance, the victim continued to improve on the way to Marquette General Hospital. Without the heroic efforts, first responders say the man may not have made it.

Sheriff Brock would like to thank and honor the following:

  • Munising City Fire Chief Ryan Anderson
  • Munising City Fire Fighter Brock Anderson
  • Munising City Fire Fighter Greg Murk
  • Munising City Fire Fighter Jason Klich
  • Munising Township Fire Fighter Dan Carlson
  • Munising Township Fire Fighter Brendon Lewis
  • Munising Township Fire Fighter Kris Petosky
  • Munising Township Fire Fighter Jeff Contreras
  • Munising Township Fire Fighter Jerry LaFlamme

