109th Michigan House District candidates make final pitch to voters

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One of the big races we are tracking on election night is the 109 State House District seat.

Democrat Jenn Hill and Republican Melody Wagner are both hoping their efforts on the campaign trail will lead to a seat in Lansing.

Wagner says she feels confident that she will win.

“I am keeping it positive,” Wagner said. “I ran a positive campaign in 2018 and 2020. In 2020 I had almost 20,000 votes and a lot of those voters are return voters and a lot want me to win.”

Hill says she is looking forward to the results whenever a projected winner is announced.

“I am excited about democracy and the fact that folks are going to be able to use their voice and say what they want to see for the future of our country and region,” Hill said.

Wagner says if elected she would work hard in Lansing to ensure the U.P. is represented fairly.

“Folks want to be safe in their home,” Wagner said. “They want to be secure; they want to know their law enforcement is working for them, they want to know their system at their county level is working for them. They know I am dedicated to getting that done.”

Hill says if she wins the seat, she will bring her prior experience of working at the Marquette City Commission.

“I am bringing a record of fighting for the U.P. against high energy rates,” Hill said. “I am bringing a record of action and a community voice. I know as a city commissioner what we are owed in the U.P. and I am going to fight to bring the resources back to the U.P.”

