U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station promotes morale dogs Thor and Loki

Promotion ceremony for Thor and Loki
Promotion ceremony for Thor and Loki(U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station has promoted two morale dogs.

Thor and Loki are two brothers who were adopted from the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter by the Coast Guard.

For three years they’ve served as morale dogs for the crew stationed there. Monday morning the Coast Guard Marquette Station held a ceremony for them as they were promoted to Petty Officer Second Class. Staff at the station say Thor and Loki are a joy to have around.

“These are the friendliest dogs that you will ever meet, whenever we have a new report they are the first ones to greet you, so they serve as a comfort,” said Cheyenne Basurto, U.S. Coast Guard Fireman. “They bring joy to the station, during those long winter months. When it just gets super cold and super dreary, they serve as a source of happiness for us.”

Thor and Loki will continue to serve at the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette station.

