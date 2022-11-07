Twitter suspends Kathy Griffin for Elon Musk joke

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(CNN) – Kathy Griffin was kicked off Twitter after she impersonated Elon Musk, the new owner of the social media platform.

Griffin was among the high-profile users who changed their names on their own verified accounts over the weekend to impersonate musk.

Others who also did that include comedian Sarah Silverman and actress Valerie Bertinelli.

They said they wanted to raise awareness of potential flaws with Musk’s new plan for verifying accounts.

Twitter said it plans to roll out an $8 per month subscription to keep “blue checks.”

Critics of this plan said it could allow people to pay that fee and have fake accounts under someone else’s name.

For his part, Musk mocked Griffin and her Twitter ban by saying Griffin was “suspended for impersonating a comedian.”

