Skywest changes schedule at Delta County Airport again

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Airport announced Monday that they received notification that Skywest will once again be changing their schedule.

Starting December 1, 2022 Escanaba will be sharing flights with Iron Mountain (IMT) to and from both Detroit and Minneapolis.

Airport Manager Andrea Nummilien said the new schedule posted below was published by the airline over the weekend.

Detroit Schedule:

Depart Arrive Depart Arrive Depart Arrive DTW ESC ESC IMT IMT MSP 8:25 9:51 10:21 10:06 10:36 12:07

Minneapolis Schedule:

Depart Arrive Depart Arrive Depart Arrive MSP IMT IMT ESC ESC DTW 13:41 15:03 15:33 17:18 17:48 19:15

Nummilien said that at this time, Skywest/Delta has not published the schedule beyond December but the airport has every indication from the airline that this schedule will go through the end of February.

If you have booked a flight in December or into 2023 and received notification of changes please contact Delta airlines with questions/concerns regardingyour flight at 800-221-1212.

