School ordered to allow anti-abortion pitch on election eve

A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver a message over the public-address system
A classroom
A classroom(WLBT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A judge ordered an Ann Arbor school to allow opponents of an abortion-rights ballot question to deliver their message over the public-address system Monday, saying a denial violated the students’ free-speech rights.

The Republican club at Skyline High School got the message out a day before voters decide Tuesday whether to place abortion rights, known as Proposal 3, in the state Constitution.

The message urged students to email the club if they want to “protect the health of women and children.” It also made other claims about the impact of Proposal 3.

Meanwhile, students who support the proposal briefly left school Monday, walked around the building and returned to class, an act that was planned last week.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Paul Borman said the school had sought to “silence plaintiffs’ appropriate speech” by refusing to broadcast the message while allowing students to walk out in favor of Proposal 3.

The school district had argued that allowing an anti-Proposal 3 message through the public-address system would violate a state prohibition against using school resources for political advocacy.

Borman's temporary restraining order doesn't end the case.

“We will continue to vigorously defend this case in court,” Superintendent Jeanice Kerr Swift said.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic (MGN)
1 dead, 2 injured in Florence County car crash
A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Generic police lights
Menominee man arraigned in meth bust
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
Marquette Farmers Market
Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors

Latest News

The General Election is on November 8
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
Tussles in stadium tunnels a throwback issue in older venues
Michigan: What to expect on election night
Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Benton Harbor’s rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete