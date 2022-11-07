The Ryan Report - Nov. 6, 2022

This week, Don Ryan speaks with City Manager of Houghton Eric Waara
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of November speaking with Houghton’s City Manager, Eric Waara.

This week on The Ryan Report, Don sits down with Waara to discuss the new developments within the city, its population gain, and what’s next for Houghton.

Check out Part 1 above, with Parts 2 through 4 below. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern on TV6. View previous episodes of The Ryan Report here.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

