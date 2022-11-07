Project Lift Ukraine UP talent show this Saturday in Ishpeming

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Wesley United Methodist is teaming up with other area churches for a new fundraiser to help humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

Saturday, Nov. 12 at the Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming, the church will be hosting a talent show fundraiser for humanitarian efforts.

The event includes a 50/50 raffle, silent auction and performances from groups like Strictly Gospel. Richard Derby from Wesley United Methodist says all money raised will go to helping those in need in Ukraine.

“It is a great tragedy that has happened in Europe and so many people have spoken publicly, or to churches, or to me personally asking ‘what can we do, how can we help, how can we get involved and do something that has meaning, and this project is the answer to that question, in part,” Derby said.

Individual tickets are $10, families are $25. Advanced tickets are now available from west-end businesses including Tru North Credit Union, Jubilee Foods, Globe Printing all in Ishpeming, as well as Super One Foods in Negaunee. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

