Pelkie man arrested for cocaine and meth distribution, guns seized

COVINGTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A 55-year-old man from Pelkie was arrested on Nov. 5 for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine. Additional charges are expected, following a year-long investigation by Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET.)

UPSET detectives learned that the suspect was bringing large quantities of methamphetamine and cocaine into Baraga County. Detectives were able to make several undercover purchases of both drugs from the suspect.

Detectives learned that the suspect would be traveling back from Milwaukee, Wisc. on Nov. 5. Surveillance was set up to locate the vehicle.

The vehicle was located on M-189 near Iron River, and the Michigan State Police (MSP) Hometown Security Team (HST) stopped it near Covington with troopers from the Calumet Post.

An exterior search of the vehicle by an HST K-9 indicated that illegal drugs were in the engine compartment. During a search, troopers discovered a quarter pound of cocaine and methamphetamine. The drugs were stashed in a magnetic storage box attached to the inside of the engine compartment.

Additionally, officers exercised a search warrant at a residence on Sarya Road in Pelkie. During the search, detectives seized 15 handguns, seven long guns and 2,500 rounds of ammunition. Digital scales, a money counter and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The suspect’s name will not be released until his arraignment in the 97th District Court in Baraga County. He is being charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine. The case is being reviewed by the Baraga County Prosecutor’s Office and additional charges are expected.

UPSET was assisted by MSP HST, MSP Calumet Post, the Baraga County Sheriff’s Department and Dynamite Towing.

If you have information about illegal drugs in your community you can contact upset at (906) 228-1002 or click here to visit UPSET’s website.

