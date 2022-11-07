More than food: Michigamme senior meals provide community

Nancy Ferro feeds about 70 people each week
TV6's Tia Trudgeon helps Nancy Ferro prep for Tuesday's senior meal at the Michigamme Township...
TV6's Tia Trudgeon helps Nancy Ferro prep for Tuesday's senior meal at the Michigamme Township Hall.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIGAMME, Mich. (WLUC) - A meal is more than a plate of food for some people.

Meals can provide a sense of community, which was lost for many seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When many food services and restaurants closed at the start of the lockdown, Nancy Ferro changed her operations to include take-out meals.

Ferro continued fundraising for the township, cooking for funeral luncheons and weddings, all while preparing about 70 senior meals a week.

Some still opt for the take-out option, but over half of the senior meal regulars have returned: many of whom cite Ferro herself as their reason for gathering.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon visited Ferro at the township hall on Monday morning to help prep for Tuesday’s meal.

Meet Nancy Ferro: the cook behind Michigamme's senior meals every week since
Nancy Ferro hasn't missed a Holiday or week of senior meal cooking in 8 years.

Michigamme senior meals are not limited to those who live in Michigamme.

To sign up as a meal recipient, contact Nancy Ferro or William Seppanen at the Michigamme Township Hall at (906) 323-6608.

Meals are $6/week.

