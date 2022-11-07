Marquette-Alger RESA holds youth wellness workshop

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from seven schools brainstormed ideas to address youth wellness as part of a workshop at Gallery Coffee Company in Munising Monday morning.

The event hosted by the Marquette-Alger Regional Educational Services Agency is a part of its task force to increase adolescent wellness. The group has held two other workshops, but Monday morning was the first student-led discussion.

Dr. Jennifer Krzewina, Mental Health Services Director for Marquette-Alger RESA, says there is one clear goal from today’s conversation.

“To see what is going on in our area as far as youth wellness, what do we have for mental health services, for physical wellbeing, what do we offer our youth and where are we lagging,” Krzewina said.

She says the information gained will help the group better address wellness issues in Marquette and Alger County communities.

“After today we are going to look at the data that we get from this youth wellness task force, and we are going to compare it to what we have from our first two events in the community,” Krzewina said. “We are going to see if the youth have the same vision and goals for our area in regard to wellness.”

Marquette Senior High School Sophomore Andrew Brunswick says students now have a unique set of challenges.

“Social media is a huge thing,” Brunswick said. “Frankly, I think there is a little bit too much in my generation and it has called a lot of negative things in my life and others’ lives. Social media overall is kind of a toxic atmosphere, and a lot of my generation eats into it very quickly.”

Westwood High School Junior Rachel Hay says having an open conversation about mental health is the first step to addressing it.

“By everyone becoming more comfortable talking about something it will be easier to take measures to combat it,” Hay said.

The organization is holding another wellness task force event Tuesday at the Holiday Inn in Marquette from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m.

