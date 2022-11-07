Krist Oil to donate 3 cents per gallon to UP Honor Flight

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - On Friday, Nov. 11, all Michigan Krist Oil locations will be donating 3 cents per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline sold that day to the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight.

According to a press release from the company, Krist Oil has sponsored the U.P. Honor Flight’s live streaming costs for their past three missions to Washington D.C.

“Krist Oil has become a great partner and they continue to support our Mission. With the rising cost of each mission, I look forward to this event and how it can help our continued flights. Thank you, Krist Oil,” says Scott Knauf, U.P. Honor Flight’s president.

Krist Oil is an Upper Peninsula Michigan family-owned and operated company that has been around since 1917. They were awarded the Bronze-Level Veteran Friendly Employer award in 2021 granted by the Michigan Veteran Affairs Agency and signed the statement of support on November 11th, 2021.

“We are proud to be a U.P.-based company and are honored to support local nonprofits such as the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight that gives back to our local Veterans,” says Krist Oil’s director of marketing.

