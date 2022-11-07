KBIC announces primary election results
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday.
The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by the voting membership. Tribal elections are held annually in the month of December with reorganization taking place the following January. One-third of the council is up for election every year.
|Baraga District
|Totals
|L’Anse District
|Totals
|Everett Ekdahl, Jr.
|118
|Edward M. Edwards (Inc)
|95
|Warren C. Swartz, Jr.
|98
|Austin Ayres
|78
|Rodney Loonsfoot (Inc)
|76
|Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr. (Inc)
|50
|Don Messer, Jr. (Inc)
|54
|Joanne (Swartz) Clement)
|48
|Tashina Emery
|44
|Haven Curtis
|36
|Tina (Connor) Murray
|39
|Paul D. Smith
|16
|Robert A. Rajacic (Rayjack)
|39
|Martin C. Curtis, Jr.
|38
|Corey R. Pietila
|18
|Zena (Pittlsey) Huhta
|15
