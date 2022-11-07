KBIC announces primary election results

BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday.

The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by the voting membership. Tribal elections are held annually in the month of December with reorganization taking place the following January. One-third of the council is up for election every year.

Baraga District Totals L’Anse District Totals Everett Ekdahl, Jr. 118 Edward M. Edwards (Inc) 95 Warren C. Swartz, Jr. 98 Austin Ayres 78 Rodney Loonsfoot (Inc) 76 Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr. (Inc) 50 Don Messer, Jr. (Inc) 54 Joanne (Swartz) Clement) 48 Tashina Emery 44 Haven Curtis 36 Tina (Connor) Murray 39 Paul D. Smith 16 Robert A. Rajacic (Rayjack) 39 Martin C. Curtis, Jr. 38 Corey R. Pietila 18 Zena (Pittlsey) Huhta 15

