KBIC announces primary election results

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARAGA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Bay Indian Community held its Primary Election on Saturday.

The top four vote-getters in each district move on to the General Election to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17.

The KBIC Tribal Council is comprised of 12 members elected to serve three-year terms by the voting membership. Tribal elections are held annually in the month of December with reorganization taking place the following January. One-third of the council is up for election every year.

Baraga DistrictTotalsL’Anse DistrictTotals
Everett Ekdahl, Jr.118Edward M. Edwards (Inc)95
Warren C. Swartz, Jr.98Austin Ayres78
Rodney Loonsfoot (Inc)76Gary F. Loonsfoot, Jr. (Inc)50
Don Messer, Jr. (Inc)54Joanne (Swartz) Clement)48
Tashina Emery44Haven Curtis36
Tina (Connor) Murray39Paul D. Smith16
Robert A. Rajacic (Rayjack)39
Martin C. Curtis, Jr.38
Corey R. Pietila18
Zena (Pittlsey) Huhta15

