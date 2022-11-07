Iron River auxiliary post teams up with school for clothing donation drive

Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month.
Donation bins that can be seen across Iron River
Donation bins that can be seen across Iron River(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - As colder weather approaches, getting access to warm clothes for children can be difficult for those in need.

Hats, gloves, and socks are some of the clothing items American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 is collecting this month. All items donated will benefit students in the West Iron County School District.

“We started with hats and mittens and last year we incorporated socks and underwear. This year we are incorporating winter coats, also,” said Susan Fitzpatrick, American Legion Auxiliary Reino Post 21 chaplain.

This is the third year the post has done the donation drive. Staff at Stambaugh Elementary said as kids grow, so does the demand for more items.

“They need the next size up. The ladies’ auxiliary with the American Legion has been amazing about reaching out and putting drop boxes in our local institutions,” said Heidi Priestley, Stambaugh Elementary principal.

Priestley said the priority is elementary-age clothing. It must be new or gently used and cleaned. New this year is the option to donate money. The post will use this to buy any items still needed.

“If it is something for the kids, the community always comes together really well to donate to the children,” Fitzpatrick said.

The collection started last week and will go through Thanksgiving break.

“The following Monday, November 28, they are going to distribute the donations they have received that week,” Priestley said.

Items or money can be donated at the legion post or at more than a dozen businesses across Iron River.

