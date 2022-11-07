High food costs lead to greater need for this year’s TV6 Canathon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 41st TV6 Canathon is officially underway.

In its 40-year history, 4.5 million pounds of food have been raised for the people of the Upper Peninsula.

You have until December 8 to bring your non-perishable food items to a drop-off location in your area.

But first... mid-term election day is tomorrow. You can visit the Meet the Candidates tab on uppermichigannsource.com to learn more about what’s on your ballot.

Tomorrow is mid-term election day, tonight's Powerball drawing is the largest lottery prize in history, and 4-year-old Tia was a culinary genius.

The TV6 Canathon got its start in 1982 when the people of the U.P. were facing a recession.

About 700 pounds of food were donated to help the local food pantries in the first year. Since then, the annual donations have increased dramatically with over 4.5 million pounds of food donated to local food pantries.

The TV6 Canathon’s continued success can be contributed to its many partnering businesses, the 75+ partnering schools, the 300+ drop-off locations, and the generous people that call the Upper Peninsula home.

The TV6 Canathon has raised 4.5M pounds of food in its 40-year run.

The community to which you donate is the community that will keep that donation. In simpler terms- if you donate to Marquette’s Salvation Army, that donation stays at Marquette’s Salvation Army.

TV6 Canathon donations go back to the community to which they were donated.

You can check out the 300+ drop-off locations to find one in your area at www.tv6canathon.com.

The website makes it easy to donate directly to a food pantry of your choice. Like with food donations, monetary donations will stay at the location to which you donated.

For reference, a $1 donation equals 2 pounds of food.

Visit www.tv6canathon.com to make a monetary donation to the food pantry of your choice and to view a collectibles drop-off location in your area.

The TV6 Canathon will culminate on December 8th with a LIVE show at the TV6 Studio.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.