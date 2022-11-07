Gas price average rise 27 cents state-wide

(WSFA 12 News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Gas price averages across the state have jumped 27 cents over the last week according to AAA.

Drivers in Michigan are now paying an average of $4.23 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 11 cents less than this time last month but still 80 cents more than this time last year. This increase is due to a tighter supply and fluctuating oil prices. At the national level, drivers continue to pay less than that at $3.80 per gallon.

When looking at gas price averages by county throughout the Upper Peninsula, Gogebic County has the lowest average at $3.76 per gallon, and Iron County has the highest average at $4.43 per gallon.

