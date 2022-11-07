Former NMU hockey player Tom Laidlaw visits Marquette Alternative High School

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Marquette Alternative High School received some inspirational advice Monday.

Former NMU hockey player and previous “Survivor” cast member Tom Laidlaw made a special appearance. He told the students his story of growing up in Canada, arriving at Northern Michigan University and eventually starting his NHL career with the New York Rangers.

One student said his message about hard work and self-acceptance really stuck out to her.

“He kept saying love yourself and how that’s been a thing he’s had to learn. It’s been a huge help for him and it’s something a lot of people struggle with, it’s a great message,” sophomore Keerin Glendon said.

Laidlaw promotes his mantra of ‘true life grit’ through motivational speeches and weekly podcast episodes.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.