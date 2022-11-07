An active week is ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
High pressure moves in today through tomorrow. Our next weather maker will be a cold front, which moves in on Wednesday and stalls over us through Thursday. It’ll bring rounds of rain showers and isolated thundershowers. Then, an area of low pressure with a close-off area of low pressure in the mid-levels lifts along the front on Friday with more widespread rain. Once it shifts to the north of the U.P., cooler air moves in, and the rain transitions to lake-effect snow for the weekend!

Today: Windy morning near Lake Superior. Isolated mix showers are possible in the east

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low to mid 40s east

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low to mid 40s east

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers in the early morning then again during the afternoon and evening

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread showers and isolated thundershowers

>Highs: Low to mid 50s with temps falling during the day

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of mix north and widespread rain

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Lake effect snow showers and colder

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Sunday: A chance for lake effect snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

