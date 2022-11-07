An active week is ahead
High pressure moves in today through tomorrow. Our next weather maker will be a cold front, which moves in on Wednesday and stalls over us through Thursday. It’ll bring rounds of rain showers and isolated thundershowers. Then, an area of low pressure with a close-off area of low pressure in the mid-levels lifts along the front on Friday with more widespread rain. Once it shifts to the north of the U.P., cooler air moves in, and the rain transitions to lake-effect snow for the weekend!
Today: Windy morning near Lake Superior. Isolated mix showers are possible in the east
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low to mid 40s east
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and cool
>Highs: Mid to upper 30s west, low to mid 40s east
Wednesday: Cloudy with showers in the early morning then again during the afternoon and evening
>Highs: Low to mid-50s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread showers and isolated thundershowers
>Highs: Low to mid 50s with temps falling during the day
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of mix north and widespread rain
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Lake effect snow showers and colder
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
Sunday: A chance for lake effect snow showers
>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s
