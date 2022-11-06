Wildcats Secure the Sweep with a Late 5-3 Win

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University hockey team showed up and showed out as they swept the Lakers on the road. The Wildcats secured a 5-3 win, with goals from five different players. The team now holds a 2-0 lead in the Cappo Cup series. Despite the Lakers’ securing the first period 2-0, the Wildcats did not let up in the second and third. In the second, Artem Shlaine and AJ Vanderbeck each netted one, and Joey Larson put the cherry on top with a power play goal. Dedication continued in the third period when David Keefer popped in another power play goal. Vincent De Mey managed to tally another goal this weekend with a last minute empty netter.

The Wildcats opened up the first period dominating the offensive end, barely letting the Lakers get past the redline. Chippy play from Friday night’s game seemed to carry over to Saturday as Connor Eddy took an early penalty at 17:44 for slashing the goalie. The Lakers were unable to produce a goal. Following the penalty, the Lakers picked up the pace, eliminating several Wildcat shot opportunities. The neutral ice hockey continued until about the halfway mark of the period, when Laker forward Timo Bakos roofed one in the middle of a scrum in the crease. The Lakers led 1-0. The Lakers continued to put pressure on the ‘Cats, and were able to capitalize on a faceoff win and score from the high slot, 2-0 for the Lakers at 12:38. Bryan Huggins of LSSU took a late penalty for interference, which gave the Wildcats a man advantage as they looked to close the scoring gap. The ‘Cats were unable to put one in the net. The Lakers led 2-0 after 20 minutes of play, outshooting the ‘Cats 12-6.

The ‘Cats came to play in the second period, as Artem Shlaine gripped it and ripped it to the back of the net. The Wildcats trailed 2-1. Northern looked to climb the ladder as they took the man advantage off of a bench minor penalty for the Lakers. NMU stacked their lineup in the offensive end, setting up Kristoff Papp and Vincent De Mey for any one-timer opportunity. The play did not go in favor of the Wildcats, as Laker Dawson Tritt was able to head down on the breakaway, scoring a short-handed goal, LSSU led 3-1. Freshman Zach Michaelis put the wheels on for a 2-on-0 opportunity but was hit down by a Laker player. The Laker was given a minor penalty for interference. NMU was able to get the well deserved goal on the PP, as Joey Larson sniped one from the top of the circle, 3-2 Lakers with five minutes remaining in the second period. Just over a minute later, captain AJ Vanderbeck pulled out his classic wrist shot from the a near impossible angle, tying the game up for the ‘Cats, 3-3. The period ended with a few dicey penalties for both teams. Score remained at three a piece, the Wildcats outshot the Lakers 19-3 in the second.

The Wildcats were ready to rumble early in the third period as Alex Frye screened the Laker goaltender, giving David Keefer the green light to put the puck in the back of the net. NMU gained their first lead of the game, 4-3. Beni Halasz stood on his head, helping the Wildcats keep the lead, despite constant shot attempts from the Lakers. Wildcat Aiden Gallacher headed to the box with 12 minutes remaining in the game for interference, but the ‘Cats would not let the Lakers finesse a goal. This wasn’t the end of a busy penalty period, as Wildcat Andre Ghantous and Laker Brandon Puricelli went to the box for roughing. Both teams continued 5-on-5 hockey. With two minutes remaining in the final period of play, the Lakers pulled their goaltender in hopes to tie it up with the man advantage. The Wildcats, however, were quick to blast one down from the far blueline and into an empty Laker net. The goal was credited to Vincent De Mey, 5-3. The game concluded with a Wildcat 5-3 win.

Next weekend, the Wildcats return to the Berry Events Center to face off against Bemidji State University. Game one puck drop will be 7:07 p.m. on Friday, November 11.

