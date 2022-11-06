Skandia Lions Club holds playground fundraiser

SKANDIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Skandia Lions Club hosted a pancake breakfast Sunday morning at the Township Community Center.

The funds raised will go towards the new township park. The park will be ADA-accessible making it easy for all to enjoy.

“The community really appreciates it, they come out and support,” Skandia Lions Club President Ron Stenfors said. “This is the best crowd we have had here at the pancake breakfast ever. The fact that it supports the park made a big difference.”

The Skandia Lions Club is hosting another fundraiser; its Winter Carnival early next year to help raise funds for food pantries in the area.

