One dead and two injured in Florence County car crash

Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A two-vehicle crash in Florence left one dead and to more in serious condition.

An 18-year-old male from Spencer, WI was driving a vehicle heading east on US-2 near Westrin Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The west-bound vehicle had two males inside: one from Crystal Falls, WI and the other from Magnolia, TX. Both were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain. They are in serious condition.

Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office found the east-bound vehicle crossed the center line and hit the west-bound vehicle head on.

Several rescue and fire departments were on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

