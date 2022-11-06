One dead and two injured in Florence County car crash

FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - A two-vehicle crash in Florence left one dead and to more in serious condition.

An 18-year-old male from Spencer, WI was driving a vehicle heading east on US-2 near Westrin Road. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The west-bound vehicle had two males inside: one from Crystal Falls, WI and the other from Magnolia, TX. Both were taken to the Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson in Iron Mountain. They are in serious condition.

Deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office found the east-bound vehicle crossed the center line and hit the west-bound vehicle head on.

Several rescue and fire departments were on the scene. This crash remains under investigation by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

TV6 and FOX UP will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.