Munising Cannabis Company becomes first micro business in U.P.

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - From seed to weed, a Munising-based cannabis dispensary is offering customers a new retail experience.

Munising Cannabis Company is the first micro business in the U.P. A micro business means all cannabis products sold are grown and packaged in-store.

“We are just proud to be able to grow our own and make all of our own gummies,” Munising Cannabis Company General Manager Jody Irving said. “Everything is made right here and sent out for testing, so everything is tested, everything is chemical free and solventless.”

Irving says they do two new harvests every month meaning there will be new products available for customers regularly.

“We will never have the variety that other places have, but we will have the quality,” Irving said. “Kind of a craft beer as opposed to a Budweiser and some people like Budweiser and some people like craft beer. We want to cater to the community that is a little bit more interested in where the product came from and how it was produced.”

Retail Manager and Grower Bill Haise says having the same people who grow the weed also sell it helps ensure customers are always speaking to an expert.

“They like to know that it is grown here, they know the people that are growing it and it is a little bit of a relief to them to know that there is a quality product being put out,” Haise said.

Haise says he is proud of his team for helping launch the first business of its kind in the U.P.

“I think it is amazing that we are able to put a mark in history, especially in this town of what we have done and what we are doing,” Haise said.

The store offers discounts for veterans, seniors and medical card holders. Visit its website to learn more about what products the business offers.

