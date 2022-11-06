Menominee man arraigned in meth bust

By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - In a press release sent from the Menominee County Prosecutor’s Office, 57-year-old Jeffrey Wayne Tomes of Menominee faces several felony charges for having methamphetamine in his possession.

Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg charged Tomes in a nine-count felony complaint, alleging two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, each of which carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

In addition, Tomes was charged with two counts of Possession of a Taser, a single count of Maintaining a Drug House and four counts of Felony Firearm.

The charges some after the execution of a search warrant by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET), at 2411 10th Avenue in Menominee. The total weight of methamphetamine seized in the investigation, 457.9 grams, is over a pound of methamphetamine (a pound is 453.6 grams).

Rogg commended the proactive efforts of his UPSET partners.

“This is the largest quantity of methamphetamine seized in Menominee County since I have been in office,” said Rogg. “Because of this interdiction effort, a very large quantity of methamphetamine did not wind up on the streets of our community and put our citizens at risk.”

Judge Jamo appointed Attorney Sara Seaborg to represent Tomes, and scheduled his Probable Cause Conference on Nov. 17, 2022, at 2:30 p.m.; and his Preliminary Examination on Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. A bond was established by Judge Jamo in the amount of $500,000.00, cash or surety, for Tomes.

Prosecutor Rogg reminds everyone that the charges are allegations, and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty, beyond a reasonable doubt, in court.

