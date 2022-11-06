Keweenaw Co-op host chili cookout

Chili time.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw Co-op Market hosted a chili cookoff to show off of its future location on Saturday.

The new building is located along Quincy Street in downtown Hancock. This new space is not open yet because the market is still working on finalizing finances. Once that is done, the construction can begin. However, the chili cookoff allowed the community to see what was to come.

“Three different kinds of chili, actually we had folk from either our board of directors or our staff bring their recipes and kind of made their best shot at making the chili they make. So, we have two that are vegetarians, three that have meat, all sorts of different ingredients. said Keweenaw Co-op General Manager Curt Webb.

This new location is hopes open in Nov. 2023.

