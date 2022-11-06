Huskies fall at Bowling Green Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech fell 6-1 at Bowling Green State Saturday. Trevor Russell scored the lone goal for the Huskies as the teams split the CCHA series at the Slater Family Ice Arena.

“It was a disappointing game for us tonight, but I’m happy we were able to come out of this weekend with a split,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “We have to look at the areas where we can get better, and that will start at practice.”

Like Friday night, Tech took a first-period lead when Trevor Russell buried his second of the season with a long shot through traffic 14:09 into the game. Logan Pietila fed the puck back to Russell, and Logan Ganie added the secondary assist.

Just under 4:00 later, Bowling Green tied it up and then took lead 11 seconds later. The first goal was a power play tally by Ethan Scardina at 18:00.

The Falcons quickly took the lead with a shot from the top of the circle past the glove of Blake Pietila off the stick of Adam Pitters at 18:11.

Tech began the second period on the power play after the Falcons were whistled on their third major of the weekend. The play was evened up after Logan Pietila was sent to the box on an interference call, and the Falcons capitalized for a 3-1 lead on a goal by Austen Swankler 1:35 into the second.

Blake Pietila made a big save on a breakaway when the major expired.

The Huskies then had a number of chances looking to cut into the lead. Logan Pietila was stopped on a breakaway, and Levi Stauber had a wraparound chance that somehow stayed out.

The Falcons made it 4-1 with a shot through traffic from Nathan Burke. Max Vayrynen was then inserted between the pipes for Tech.

Tyrone Bronte had a chance at the side of the net that was on the goal line but never crossed. The officials reviewed the play but the call stood.

From there, the Falcons took over. They added to the lead with 6:13 left with an empty net goal by Taylor Schneider. The Huskies had a power play and pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker.

Jaden Grant rounded out scoring for the final tally with 2:41 left on the power play. His shot deflected off a player in front.

The Huskies led in shots 37-33. Blake Pietila made 16 saves and Max Vayrynen stopped 11 shots.

Tech returns home next weekend for a CCHA series against Lake Superior State. It will be Hall of Fame weekend at Michigan Tech, and Pat Mikesch will be inducted as a member of the class of 2022. Mikesch played hockey for the Huskies from 1992-96 and is seventh all-time at Tech in career scoring with 169 points and sixth in career assists (112).

