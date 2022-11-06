Brief break from the rain but windy Sunday and Monday

Sunday has been a much nicer day but it has been a windy day for some. Those windy conditions are shaping up to last into this evening into your Monday morning commute. Wind gusts could reach up to 30-35 mph, the wind gusts will subside by Monday evening. Rain chances will be low for Monday but will be on the rise for the overnight of Tuesday into Wednesday. Rain will be scattered at first but will become more widespread by Wednesday afternoon.

Monday: Partly cloudy skies with breezy winds; wind gusts up to 30-35 mph

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; rain chances on the rise for the overnight into Wednesday

>Highs: High 40s to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; light to moderate rain that becomes widespread by the afternoon

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Thursday: Rain lingers with the chance of isolated thundershowers at times

>Highs: 60s

Friday: On and off rain that has a chance to become snow by the late evening hours

>Highs: 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 30s

