Szymanski Earns Second Team All-GLIAC, NMU Takes Sixth at XC Championships

NEW BOSTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University cross country team raced at the GLIAC Championships in New Boston, Mich. on Friday, where they placed sixth of ten teams.

Madi Szymanski earned the top finish for the Wildcats in 24th, earning All-GLIAC Second Team Accolades in her freshman season. The Wildcats top-5 accumulated 163 points for a sixth-place finish.

Grand Valley State glided to a first-place finish, with their top five taking spots 1-5. Natalie Graber won the race in a time of 21:04.77. Behind GVSU were Wayne State in 2nd, Saginaw Valley State in 3rd, Michigan Tech in 4th, and Ferris State in 5th.

Freshman Madi Szymanski took the top finish for the Wildcats, crossing the line in 24th place with a time of 22:42.06, besting her personal record by a dozen seconds.

Shortly behind her was Madison Malon, taking 26th place. She ran a time of 22:46.65. Gianna Hoving had the third-best finish for Northern Michigan with a finishing time of 23:12.69. It was good for 35th place. Another group of Wildcats finished just outside the top-50, with Talon Prusi in 53rd with a time of 23:46.08, Skylar Grubb taking 54th at 23:46.17, and Emily Sterling crossing the finish in 56th in a time of 23:50.79.

Up Next The Wildcats will take to the Regional Championships in a couple weeks, as they will run in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Saturday, November 19.

