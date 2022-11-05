Sadowski trial now in hands of jury

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The two-week-long trial of Jason Sadowski, accused of killing former roommate Timothy Mozader is reaching its conclusion but not before Sadowski took the stand himself Friday.

“I had an altercation with him after he attacked me,” Sadowski said under oath Friday. “I defended myself. If he died as a result, I’m sorry, he shouldn’t have attacked me. I have an absolute right to defend myself.”

Sadowski faces first-degree homicide charges for allegedly murdering Mozader three years ago. During cross-examination, Sadowski admitted the findings of Dr. George Krysmowski, the doctor who performed the autopsy on Mozader were correct.

Prosecutor: “He gave the cause of death as asphyxia as a result of blunt-force trauma. Do you recall that?” Sadowski:” Correct.” Prosecutor: “He basically stated that Mr. Mozader aspirated on his own blood, right?” Sadowski: “That’s correct.”

Closing arguments were presented in the trial late Friday. The prosecution rejected the idea of self-defense for Sadowski and said, “He made a choice to kill.”

The jury deliberated until 7 p.m. Friday but was unable to come to a verdict. The jurors will meet again Monday to continue deliberations.

