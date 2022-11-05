Reports: Singer Aaron Carter found dead at 34

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Rapper and child star Aaron Carter died Saturday at the age of 34, sources confirm to several news outlets, including NBC News.

“It is with deepest regret,” Carter’s representative said in a statement to E! News, “to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA.”

Los Angeles County deputies reported to NBC that authorities were called to Carter’s home Saturday morning where they found a “deceased person,” but details are still limited.

Carter got his start in 1997 opening for the Backstreet Boys, which featured his brother Nick. His debut album was released later that year. Later hits included “I Want Candy,” “Bounce,” and “That’s How I Beat Shaq.”

