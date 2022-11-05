NMU Defeats SVSU 1-0 in Semifinals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - - The Northern Michigan University women’s soccer team is returning to the GLIAC title game for the second time in three seasons, as they defeated Saginaw Valley State 1-0 in the semifinals on Friday.

NMU got a 19th-minute goal from Brooke Pietila, her 7th tally of the season. Brenna Musser sent a pass to the box that Pietila was able to get a foot on to push it past the keeper into the bottom corner of the net. NMU was dominant on defense throughout the match, holding the Cardinals to just two shots on goal, one in each half. Shenae Kreps picked up her 9th shutout on the season and continues to lead GLIAC keepers in goals-against average (0.54). “I’m so happy with how the team has been doing,” sadi Brooke Pietila. “We are hitting our stride and can not wait to continue to battle on Sunday. It definitely took a team effort to win today.” With the win, the Wildcats (13-2-5) now have hit the second-highest win total in program history.

Not too many looks came in the first 15 minutes of play. It looked like the Wildcats got on the board in the 16th minute, but a whistle for offsides negated a goal from Molly Pistorius. Just a couple of minutes later, Brenna Musser sent one to the box that Brooke Pietila dove and got a foot on to bounce the ball past the keeper and into the far corner for an early 1-0 edge for the Green and Gold. The Wildcats held on to that goal advantage as halftime approached. The Green and Gold led in shots 6-3, shots on goal 2-1, and corner kicks 5-3.

The Wildcats continued to control play from the start of the second half. They had the first six shots of the half. Brooke Pietila had a couple of quality look for NMU with one on a free kick in the attacking third, but the ‘Cats were unable to add to the lead. The only shot in the half from SVSU came with two minutes to go. The Wildcats’ defense played soundly and collectively from start to finish. NMU’e defensive line including Isabelle Brusilow and Rachael Erste was good throughout the match but really put it together in the second half, making life difficult for the Cardinals forwards, as their chances to put together a look in their attacking third came few and far between.

The Wildcats will play in the GLIAC Championship, taking on thw winner of GVSU/FSU the on Sunday, November 6 at 4 p.m. in Allendale.

