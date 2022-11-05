MTU Sustainability Demonstration House holds second open house of semsester

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sustainability Demonstration House in Houghton held its second open house of the semester Friday evening. It’s sponsored by Michigan Tech University (MTU).

Since 2017, tenants have worked to promote sustainability within the house by using LED lights, improved water flow efficiency and more.

Their mission is to serve as an example of sustainability to the community and their peers.

“We have hydroponic systems, we have DIYs,” said Sustainability Demonstration House Coordinator Abbey Herndon. “And even just our sustainable habits that we promote to people. Everything within the house is either designed or constructed by students or donated to the project.”

The open house served as an opportunity to show off what they’ve accomplished and potentially interest other students to join them.

“This second open house is within our timeframe of when applications are open,” continued Herndon. “So that if students are applying, they can come in and they can ask some more detailed questions about that.”

Applications to become tenants at the house are due on Monday. The tenants are planning to host a larger open house during the spring semester at MTU’s Winter Carnival. For more information on the house and upcoming events, check out its website by clicking here.

