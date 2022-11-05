Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena

Various winter items on sale at the Lakeview Arena on Saturday
Various winter items on sale at the Lakeview Arena on Saturday(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena.

People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).

The Director of the swap, Brandon Croney, said he is happy with the turnout.

“We really need the general public to participate in our ski swaps to make this a success. So, we really want to thank all the families that donated equipment. Anything not sold today will be donated to other local charities,” Croney said.

The MMRT is hosting an informational parent meeting discussing the upcoming ski season. It will be at the Peter White Public Library next Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car and logging truck
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Negaunee logging truck crash
Two are dead following a fiery crash in Houghton County Friday morning.
2 dead, 1 injured in fiery Chassell Twp. crash
Photo of Isabella Bale from the Ishpeming Police Department
Ishpeming Police return runaway teen home safe
Mugshot of Bruce Ilves from the Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Ely Township man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct
Six young adults were charged for an assault in Norway Township Wednesday, June 29.
UPDATE: 1 of 6 charged in Norway Township assault sentenced Thursday

Latest News

The 41 North Film Festival returns to MTU's Rosza Center for another showcase of award-winning...
41 North Film Festival returns to MTU’s Rosza Center
Michigan Tech University's Sustainability Demonstration House held its second open house of the...
MTU Sustainability Demonstration House holds second open house of semsester
Jason Sadowski on trial
Sadowski trial now in hands of jury
Staff at the John Fornetti Dental Center in Iron Mountain say the calcification, or the...
‘Cleaning between the teeth’: UP dentist flosses into cavity prevention