Marquette racing team host ski swap at Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette sports organization held a Winter Sports Swap at Lakeview Arena.

People could come in to either donate gently used winter items like skis or hockey equipment or buy items for the upcoming winter season. Twenty percent of sales Saturday goes towards the Marquette Mountain Racing Team (MMRT).

The Director of the swap, Brandon Croney, said he is happy with the turnout.

“We really need the general public to participate in our ski swaps to make this a success. So, we really want to thank all the families that donated equipment. Anything not sold today will be donated to other local charities,” Croney said.

The MMRT is hosting an informational parent meeting discussing the upcoming ski season. It will be at the Peter White Public Library next Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

