Marquette Farmers Market moves indoors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Farmers Market is a way for local farmers and craftsmen to sell their products.

There are vendors selling everything from fruit, to woodcarvings, to baked goods. The market has been outside all summer but is now inside to avoid the weather.

Market Manager, Sara Johnson, said that inside or out, the Farmers Market is an important part of the community.

“Choosing to come to the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, and supporting these vendors, means that you’re supporting people right here in our community, you’re keeping money in our community as well,” said Johnson. “And it’s a good opportunity just to get to say hi to you neighbors, get to know your vendors a little more, and really understand where the products that you’re buying come from,”.

The farmers market can be found in the Marquette Commons from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays in November.

For more information about the Marquette Farmers Market, or to learn about the upcoming Holiday Market, click here.

