Lingering rain tonight with windy Sunday

Rain chances throughout the upcoming week
Rain chances throughout the upcoming week(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Scattered rain continues to stick around for the rest of the day into tonight. Some isolated areas could see small rumblings of thunder and with the air cooling off some up north could see mixed precipitation. After tonight rain chances will diminish for tomorrow but some isolated rain is expected out west in the morning. We’ll see a reprieve from the rain on Monday and Tuesday with a resurgence on Wednesday into Thursday.

Check local NWS Alerts HERE.

Check the local radar HERE.

Sunday: Isolated rain in the west in the morning; partly cloudy in the afternoon with wind gusts around 30 mph

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Monday: Calm conditions with mostly sunny skies; cooling air

>Highs: Mid to High 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy; increasing clouds in the afternoon with chances of rain in the overnight

>Highs: Low to Mid 50s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies; scattered rain throughout the day

>Highs: High 50s to Low 60s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy; more chances of scattered rain

>Highs: 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy; cooling air

>Highs: 40s

