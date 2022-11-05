Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival is on

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Stand UP Comedy Festival is on in Marquette this weekend.

The three-day event will consist of six shows featuring 12 of the best stand-up comedians in the country.

Friday’s lineup featured Ella Horwedel and Mike Bobbitt, with Sam Rager and DJ Dangler headlining the night.

Organizers say laughter brings people together.

“I just want people to come out here and escape from reality and enjoy themselves,” said Vincent Schultz, Stand UP Comedy Festival co-organizer. “We’re going to be surrounded by all your local neighbors and friends and family, and everybody’s going to be laughing together. That’s going to bring everybody together, it doesn’t matter who you are. Laughter brings everybody together.”

The Stand UP Comedy Festival started at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Thursday and will continue until Saturday.

Tickets to Saturday’s shows are available here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.