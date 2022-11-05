Gwinn VFW post hosts community craft show

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gwinn’s VFW post hosted a community craft show on Saturday.

The craft show had a variety of hand-crafted items as well as a selection of food vendors. The show helped raise funds for the post in Gwinn as well as the Auxiliary.

VFW Volunteer, Barb Matson, said the show is just as much about the people as it is the product.

“I love seeing the people. I love the people coming out, getting to meet people in town that you haven’t seen in a while maybe. And getting together”

The craft show was also an opportunity to show off the post’s new sponsored ceiling.

The show began at 10 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m.

